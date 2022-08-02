Birmingham [UK], August 2 (ANI): Indian badminton team scored another victory in the mixed group match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 by thrashing Singapore 3-0 in the semi-finals to enter the final on Monday.

In the first match of the fixture, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty win the Men's Doubles contest as India are 1-0 ahead in the semifinal tie against Singapore.

The Indian pair was too good with the smashes as the Singapore shuttlers failed to stop it on several occasions. The scoreline of 21-11, 21-12 displayed the domination of the Indian duo in the match.

In the second match of the tie, PV Sindhu easily clinched the first game 21-11 in the women's singles contest against Singapore's Jia Men Yeo. She was on top of her game and Jia Men Yeo had no answer for that in the first game.

In the second game, it was another dominating performance from Olympic medalist Sindhu as she completely outclassed Yeo Jia Min in the 21-11, 21-12 victory.

In the third match of the tie, Lakshya Sen won his first game 21-18 against Singapore's Kean Yew Loh. Sen made a sensational comeback as he was trailing behind at the start of the game but bounced back well to clinch the first game. He managed to edge past Kean Yew Loh 21-18 in an intense first game of the men's singles clash.

In the second game, Sen defeated Kean Yew Loh 21-18, 21-15 in the men's singles round as India outclassed Singapore 3-0.

Lakshya Sen completed a straight games victory and it was yet another smooth ride for India as they thrashed Singapore 3-0 to enter the final and are now assured of at least a silver medal. (ANI)

