Birmingham [UK], August 4 (ANI): Ace Indian shuttler and Olympic medalist PV Sindhu defeated Fathimath Nabaaha of Maldives in her round of 32 match to cruise into the next round of the women's singles competition at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Thursday.

Sindhu was on fire as she swung her racquet on her way to victory within just two games. She captured the match 21-4, 21-11.

Also Read | CWG 2022: Why is Neeraj Chopra Not Participating at Commonwealth Games in Birmingham? Check Reason.

The first match was extremely one-sided and Sindhu won it without breaking a sweat. The second game was better for the Maldives player, but Sindhu was even better as she took the second game by 21-11.

Notably, Sindhu was the part of Indian mixed Badminton team that clinched the silver medal at CWG 2022.

Also Read | CWG 2022: India's Gurdeep Singh's Handshake With Pakistan's Nooh Dastgir Butt After Weightlifting Event Reminds A Fan of Neeraj Chopra-Arshad Nadeem's Sportsmanship.

Indian badminton team claimed the silver medal in the mixed group match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Tuesday.

Indian badminton mixed team suffered a 1-3 defeat against Malaysia and had to settle for silver. Only Sindhu managed to earn a win in the summit clash against Malaysia in the women's singles match.

At 4:00 PM today, Kidambi Srikanth will be in action against Uganda's Daniel Wanagaliya in his men's singles round of 32 match. Also, the mixed duo of B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa will be in action against England.

Later at 10:00 PM, Aakarshi Kashyap will be in action against Pakistan's Mahoor Shahzad in women's singles round of 32 match.

Finally at 11:30 AM, star shuttler Lakshya Sen will be playing his men's singles round of 32 match against Vernon Smeed of Saint Helena.

The Commonwealth Games started in Birmingham from July 28 and will go on till August 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)