Birmingham [UK], August 5 (ANI): India's star table tennis player Sharath Kamal advanced to the quarterfinal of the men's singles category after defeating Minhyung Jee of Australia in the round of 32 match at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday.

After winning his men's doubles tie alongside partner Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Kamal won his men's singles round of 32 tie, beating Australia's Fin Luu 12-10, 11-8, 11-7, 11-6.

Sanil Shetty won 12-10, 14-12, 11-4, 11-5 against Ghana's Derek Abrefa in the round of 32 of men's singles, while in the same round, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran defeated Paul McCreery of Northern Ireland 11-9, 11-9, 12-10, 13-11. He advanced to the pre-quarters of men's table tennis singles.

The mixed doubles pair of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra suffered a heartbreaking defeat. The Indian paddlers were leading the quarterfinals after the third game with a 2-1 advantage but Javen Choong, Karen Lyne took away the last two games. Sathiyan and Manika lost the match 10-12, 11-9, 11-8, 7-11, 7-11.

Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula won a five-game thriller against England's Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho 11-7, 8-11, 11-8, 11-13, 11-9. (ANI)

