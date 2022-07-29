Birmingham [UK], July 29 (ANI): Indian women's cricket team is set to take on current T20I world-champions Australia in a blockbuster opener of their twenty-over tournament campaign in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham on Friday, making history as the first women cricketers to represent the country in the multi-sport event.

Cricket fans will get to experience their favourite sport at CWG 2022 from 4:30 PM IST onwards.

The CWG 2022 campaign will kick off from 1:00 PM onwards for Team India with some action in Lawn Bowls. Nayanmoni Saikia will be in action in the women's singles category and Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh, Chandan Kumar Singh will be playing in the men's triples category.

From 1:30 PM onwards, gymnasts like Yogeshwar Singh, Satyajit Mondal and Saif Tamboli will be in action in the Men individual and Team categories, with qualification for the final in their mind. At the same time,

Table Tennis fans will get to watch Men's and Women's teams in action from 2:00 PM onwards in Qualifying Round 1.

There is a lot of action in store from track cycling fans as well, with action starting from 2:30 PM. Vishwajeet Singh, Naman Kapil, Venkappa Kengalagutti, Anantha Narayanan and Dinesh Kumar will be playing in the qualification round of the Men's Team Pursuit category while Mayuri Lute, Triyasha Paulm, Shushikal Agash will be playing in qualification round of Women Team Sprint category. Y Rojit Singh, Ronaldo Singh, David Beckham, Esow Alban will be in action in the qualification rounds of Men's Team Sprint category.

In Swimming for India, action will start from 3:00 PM onwards, with Kushagra Rawat (400m Free Style Heats), Ashish Kumar Singh (100m Back Stroke S9 Heats), Sajan Prakash (50m Butterfly Heats), Srihari Nataraj (100m Back Stroke Heats) looking forward to qualify for finals in their respective categories.

Adarsh MS and Vishwanath Yadav and Sanjana Joshi and Pragnya Mohan will be in action in the men's and women's final in Triathlon from 3:30 PM onwards. These athletes will represent the nation in its debut at the sport in CWG.

Boxing action will start off from 4:30 PM onwards, with Shiva Thapa and Sumit Kundu set to fight in 63.5 kg and 75 kg category round of 32 bouts respectively that time.

Squash fans will also get to see players like Saurav Ghosal, Ramit, Abhay Singh in Round of 64 from 4:30 PM onwards in the Men's category while Joshna Chinappa, Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla, Anahat Singh will be in action in Round of 64 in women's category.

At 6:30 PM, the Indian women's hockey team will kick off their CWG 2022 campaign against Ghana in their group stage match. The team, led by goalkeeper Savita Punia will be looking forward to outdoing themselves after coming fourth in the previous CWG edition in 2018 in Australia.

In Lawn Bowls again, from 7:30 PM onwards, Sunil Bahadur and Mridul Borgohain will be in action in the first round of the Men's pairs category while Rupa Rani Tirkey, Tania Choudhury, Lovely Choubey, Pinki will be in action in the first round of Women Four event.

In Table Tennis, Qualifying Round 2 will take place from 8:30 PM onwards. Also from 8:30 onwards, will take place finals of track cycling in Men Team Pursuit, Women Team Sprint, Men Team Sprint.

The final for Gymnastics will start from 10:00 PM onwards. In squash, Indian players will be seen in men's singles and women's singles action from 10:30 PM onwards.

Later at 11:00 PM, boxer Rohit Tokas will be taking part in the 67 kg round of 32 bout while Ashish Chaudhary will be taking part in the round of 32 bout in the 80 kg category.

Finals for swimming in 400m Free Style Heats, 100m Back Stroke S9 Heats, 50m Butterfly Heats, 100m Back Stroke Heats will start from 11:30 PM onwards. (ANI)

