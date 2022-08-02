Birmingham [UK], August 2 (ANI): Following the bronze medal win in the Women's 71kg final, Indian weightlifter Harjinder Kaur said she was confident that she will secure a medal despite getting strong competition from Nigeria's lifter Joy Ogbonne Eze for the third position.

Indian weightlifter Harjinder Kaur won a bronze medal with a combined lift of 212kg in the Women's 71kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Monday.

Also Read | Srihari Nataraj at Commonwealth Games 2022, Swimming Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel & Telecast Details for Men’s 50m Backstroke Final of CWG Birmingham.

Nigerian lifter Joy Ogbonne Eze was unsuccessful in all of her three attempts in the clean and jerk round, meaning Harjinder Kaur became India's ninth medallist at the Commonwealth Games 2022. England's Sarah Davies won a gold medal.

"I was confident that I will get a medal. Though I am not happy with my performance but I am happy that I won a medal. Next, I will focus on Asian Championship," Harjinder Kaur told ANI.

Also Read | Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5 India CWG Schedule: Indian Athletes in Action on August 02 in Birmingham With Time in IST.

Harjinder was successful in all of her attempts in the Clean and Jerk round. In her third attempt, she lifted 119kg to take her total to 212 kg (93kg + 119kg).In her first attempt at the Snatch category, Harjinder failed to lift 90kg. In the second attempt of the category she finally successfully lifted 90kg. In her third and final attempt, she lifted 93kg battering her personal best.

In the Clean and Jerk category, she successfully lifted 113kg. In the second attempt of the category, she lifted 116kg without breaking a sweat. She bettered her last attempt and lifted 119kg successfully.

Earlier on Day 3 of the Games, Indian weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga bagged gold with a dominant performance in the 67 Kg men's weightlifting event. While Achinta Sheuli finished day 3 on a high for India with gold in the 73kg event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)