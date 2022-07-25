Birmingham, Jul 25 (PTI) In a last minute development, Annesha Ghosh has replaced Sandeep Mehta as press attache of the Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Games, starting here on Thursday.

Ghosh, a freelance journalist, has been roped in to handle social media, among other things.

"We needed someone to handle social media apart from other things, that is why she has been brought on board," Acting Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Anil Khanna told PTI.

Khanna also informed that the IOA will be hosting two functions for the Indian diaspora in the city.

"We will also be doing two functions for Indian diaspora on July 26 and August 7," Khanna added.

The CWG is scheduled to begin here from Thursday with a total of 215 Indian athletes participating in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines.

