Birmingham, Jul 30 (PTI) Indian boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin cruised into the pre-quarterfinals of the men's featherweight (57kg) category of the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

Hassamuddin, a bronze medallist in the last CWG in 2018, defeated young Amzolele Dyeyi of South Africa 5-0 in an unanimous verdict.

Also Read | Did Hima Das Win Gold Medal at Commonwealth Games 2022? Here's the Fact Check About the Video Being Passed Off As Recent.

Hassamuddin used his quick hands and nimble footwork to overpower his rival.

The Indian kept his shape from the onset and didn't allow his opponent to take the initiative in any of the three rounds.

Also Read | Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally Live Updated: Sanket Sargar Wins Silver Medal, India Rank Ninth on Birmingham CWG Medal Table.

While the South African tried his best to unsettle the experienced Indian, Hassamuddin was up to the task to deny any opening to his rival.

Hassamuddin will face Md Salim Hossain of Bangladesh in the next round for a place in the quarterfinals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)