Birmingham [UK], August 2 (ANI): It was another memorable day for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 as Indian judoka Shushila Devi won the silver medal in the women -48kg category, her second in CWG history.

On the fourth day of the multi-sports event, India clinched three medals one silver and two bronze medals.

Also Read | Srihari Nataraj at Commonwealth Games 2022, Swimming Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel & Telecast Details for Men’s 50m Backstroke Final of CWG Birmingham.

Besides Sushila, Vijay Kumar also won a bronze in the Men's 60kg division to give India a second medal in Judo on the day. These were India's first medals outside the six medals in Weightlifting that they have won so far at the Birmingham 2022 CWG, including three gold.

Harjinder Kaur fought back in the clean and jerk category to win the bronze medal in the women's 71kg category in weightlifting.

Also Read | Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5 India CWG Schedule: Indian Athletes in Action on August 02 in Birmingham With Time in IST.

Indian women's fours team comprising Lovely Choubey, Pinky, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey created history in lawn bowls as they assured themselves of a first-ever medal in the discipline at the Games, by storming through to the gold medal match against South Africa on Tuesday, beating New Zealand 16-13 in the semi-finals.

PV Sindhu looked in top form as the mixed team advanced to the final in badminton.

The Indian badminton Mixed Team unit comprising the likes of PV Sindhu, Srikanth Kidambi, Lakshay Sen and Chirag Shetty and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy also assured themselves of a medal after storming through to the finals with a 3-0 sweep of Singapore in the semi-finals.

The doubles duo of Chirag and Satwik began the rout, with Sindhu making it 2-0 before Lakshay Sen swapped world champion Loh Kean Yew in straight games.

The Indian men's table tennis team, defending champions, thrillingly defeated Nigeria in the semi-final to book their berth in the final.

Indian boxer Amit Panghal won his beginning bout at Games 2022. Srihari Nataraj finished fifth in the men's 50m backstrokes final in swimming.

In the day's other good news, the Indian Men's Hockey team came away with a good 4-4 result against hosts England, thereby looking good to avoid title favourites Australia in the semi-finals. They had pumped in 11 without return in their first game against Ghana and now lead the group.

India began the big game with a bang, netting thrice in the first 22 minutes through Lalit Upadhyay (2'), Mandeep (13') and Akashdeep Singh (22').

England however scripted a brilliant comeback in the second half of the game with Liam Ansel getting one back in the 42nd minute. Although Harmanpreet scored India's fourth soon after, strikes from Philip Roper (50') in between two from Bandurak (47', 53') saw England draw level.

India had to play most of the last few minutes of the game with 10 men in face of a relentless onslaught by England but held on gamely for a result they will take.

In Squash, Saurav Ghosal made it through to the Men's Singles semi-finals with a classy victory in four games over Scot Greg Lobban in the quarter-finals. Ghosal soldiered on with a favourable 11-5, 8-11, 11-7 and 11-3 result. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)