India's wrestling stars will be in action.

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): After an action-packed seventh day of India's Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign that saw Sudhir bagging a gold in men's heavyweight powerlifting and Murali Sreeshankar won a silver in Men's Long jump, all eyes on Day 8 will be on the Indian women's hockey team who will battle against Australia in the semifinals.

Sprint star Hima Das will feature in the Women's 200m semifinal.

Badminton stars Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu and Aakarshi Kashyap opened their solo Badminton campaign with a bang and entered round of 16.

Star Para TT players Bhavina Patel, Sonalben Patel and Raj Alagar reached semi finals of singles competition.

Hammer thrower Manju Bala advanced to the finals of the event.

Boxers Amit Panghal, Sagar Ahlawat, Rohit Tokas and Jaismine Lamboria confirmed medals for the country by punching their way into the semi finals.

Squash stars Joshna Chinappan and Saurav Ghosal entered the quarterfinal of mixed doubles categories, they will be hoping to reach the semis.

Indian Men's hockey team stormed into the semi final with win over Wales and will be looking forward to secure a medal.

Table tennis mixed duo of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra reached round of 16 in their category. Reeth Tennison, Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra also won their respective singles matches to qualify for final 16.

India's wrestling contingent will also start its campaign from tomorrow, featuring stars like Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat etc.

Below is the schedule for the Day eight during which many of these aforementioned athletes will be in action:

01:00 PM: England vs India - Women's Pair Quarter-Finals (Lawn Bowls)

02:00 PM - 06:30 PM: Nasiru Sule (Nigeria) vs Raj Aravindan Alagar - Men's Singles Classes 3-5 Semi-Finals (Para Table Tennis)

02:00 PM - 06:30 PM: Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel vs Sue Bailey (England) - Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Semi-Finals (Para Table Tennis)

02:00 PM - 06:30 PM: Sonalben Manubhai Patel vs Christiana Ikpeoyi (Nigeria) - Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Semi-Finals (Para Table Tennis)

02:56 PM: Jyothi Yarraji - Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1 (Athletics)

03:00 PM Onwards: Mohit Grewal vs TBD - Men's Freestyle 125 KG (Wrestling)

03:00 PM Onwards: Bajrang Punia vs TBD - Men's Freestyle 65 KG (Wrestling)

03:00 PM Onwards: Deepak Punia vs TBD - Men's Freestyle 86 KG (Wrestling)

03:00 PM Onwards: Anshu Malik vs TBD - Women's Freestyle 57 KG (Wrestling)

03:00 PM Onwards: Sakshi Malik vs TBD - Women's Freestyle 62 KG (Wrestling)

03:00 PM Onwards: Divya Kakran vs TBD - Women's Freestyle 68 KG (Wrestling)

*Wrestling will have all the following repechage and medal games on the same day.

03:30 PM: Kidambi Srikanth vs TBD - Men's Singles Round of 16 (Badminton)

03:30 PM: Pusarla Venkata Sindhu vs Husina Kobugabe (Uganda) - Women's Singles Round of 16 (Badminton)

03:30 PM: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty vs TBD - Men's Doubles Round of 16 (Badminton)

03:30 PM: Jolly Treesa / Gayatri Gopichand vs Leung For Sang Jemimah / Mungrah Ganesha (Mauritius) - Women's Doubles Round of 16 (Badminton)

04:07 PM: Amoj Jacob, Noah Nirmal Tom, Arokia Rajiv, Muhammed Ajmal, Naganathan Pandi, Rajesh Ramesh - Men's 4x400m Relay Round 1 (Athletics)

04:30 PM: Batra Manika / Chitale Diya Parag vs Chung Rheann / Spicer Catherine (Trinidad and Tobago) - Women's Doubles Round of 32 (Table Tennis)

05:00 PM: Akula Sreeja / Tennison Reeth vs Elliott Lucy / Plaistow Rebecca (Scotland) - Women's Doubles Round of 32 (Table Tennis)

05:05 PM: Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Finn Luu (Australia) - Men's Singles Round of 32 (Table Tennis)

05:45 PM: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Paul Mccreery (Northern Ireland) - Men's Singles Round of 32 (Table Tennis)

05:45 PM: Sanil Shetty vs Derek Agrefa (Ghana) - Men's Singles Round of 32 (Table Tennis)

10:30 PM (Aug 5) - 03:00 AM (Aug 6): India vs Australia - Women's Semi-Finals (Hockey)

00:45 AM (Aug 6): Hima Das - Women's 200m Semi-Final (Athletics)

