New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Table tennis star Manika Batra will not be a part of the national camp which is expected to start from this month, Table Tennis Federation of India's (TTFI) Secretary-General M P Singh confirmed on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI about this development, M P Singh told ANI: "She has informed us that she will not be joining the national camp in Bengaluru SAI centre and she will continue to practice in Pune, where she has been since the lockdown was imposed."

"She is a TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) athlete so she deals directly with SAI and she can take a decision on where and when she trains. There is not much that TTFI can do about it. Out of the 8 women's team players, only 3 are willing to participate in the camp," he added.

Earlier this year, Manika Batra was conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award.

M P Singh also revealed that in the men's team, all players have not shown their willingness to join the camp.

"Anthony Amalraj and Sharath Kamal Achanta have shown willingness to join the camp and so have two other players. We are confident in the men's team we will have 5 players for the camp hopefully," M P Singh said.

"The players and support staff will have to undergo seven day quarantine period and mandatory COVID tests before they start practicing," M P Singh signed off. (ANI)

