Birmingham, Jul 31 (PTI) Indian gymnast Yogeshwar Singh finished 15th in the men's all-around final of artistic gymnastics event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

The Haryana gymnast, who had participated in three World Championships, finished with an overall score of 74.700.

England's Jack Jarman won the gold with total score of 83.450, while the silver and bronze medal was bagged by England's James Hall and Marios Georgiou, who had an overall score 82.900 and 81.750 respectively.

Yogeshwar was the lone Indian male gymnast to qualify for the all-around final after his teammates Saif Tamboli and Satyajit Mondal narrowly missed out.

