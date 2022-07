Sunil, Mridul- Men Pair Round 1 (7:30 pm)

Rupa, Tania, Lovely- Women Four Round 1 (7:30 pm)

SQUASH:

Saurav, Ramit, Abhay - Round of 64 (4:30 pm)

Joshna, Sunayna, Anahat- Round of 64 (4:30 pm)

Men Singles - Round of 64 (10:30 pm)

Women Singles - Round of 64 (10:30 pm)

TABLE TENNIS:

Men Team - Qualifying Round 1 (2:00 pm)

Women Team- Qualifying Round 1 (2:00 pm)

Men Team- Qualifying Round 2 (8:30 pm)

Women Team- Qualifying Round 2 (8:30 pm)

TRACK CYCLING:

Vishwajeet, Naman, Venkappa, Anantha, Dinesh- Men Team Pursuit Qualification (2:30 pm)

Mayuri, Triyasha, Shushikala- Women Team Sprint Qualification (2:30 pm)

Rojit, Ronaldo, David, Esow- Men Team Sprint Qualification (2:30 pm)

Men Team Pursuit Final (if Qualification) (8:30 pm)

Women Team Sprint Final (if Qualification) (8:30 pm)

Men Team Sprint Final (if Qualification) (8:30 pm)

TRIATHLON:

Adarsh, Vishwanath - Men Final (3:30 pm)

Sanjana, Pragnya- Women Final (5:30 pm). PTI

