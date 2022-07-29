Birmingham, Jul 29 (PTI) Following is India's schedule for Saturday at the Commonwealth Games.

Swimming

Men's 200m Freestyle - Heat 3: Kushagra Rawat – 3.06 pm

Artistic Gymnastics Women's team final and Individual Qualification:

Ruthuja Nataraj, Protistha Samanta and Praniti Naik - 9 pm

Badminton

Mixed team Group play stage - Group A: India vs Sri Lanka – 1.30 pm

India vs Australia – 11.30 pm

Boxing

Over 54Kg-57kg (Featherweight) round of 32: Hussam Uddin Mohammed – 5 pm

Over 66-Kg-70 Kg (Light Middleweight) round of 16: Lovlina Borgohain – 12 am

Over86kG-92 Kg (Heavyweight) Round of 16: Sanjeet 1 am

Squash

Men's singles round of 32: Ramit Tandon – 5 pm; Sourav Ghosal - 6.15 pm

Women's singles round of 32: Sunaya Sara Kuruvilla 5.45 pm;

Joshana Chinnapa 5.45 pm

Table Tennis:

Women's Group 2: India vs Guyana 2 pm

Men's Group 3: India vs Northern Ireland 4.30 pm.

