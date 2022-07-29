Birmingham, Jul 29 (PTI) Following is India's schedule for Saturday at the Commonwealth Games.
Swimming
Men's 200m Freestyle - Heat 3: Kushagra Rawat – 3.06 pm
Artistic Gymnastics Women's team final and Individual Qualification:
Ruthuja Nataraj, Protistha Samanta and Praniti Naik - 9 pm
Badminton
Mixed team Group play stage - Group A: India vs Sri Lanka – 1.30 pm
India vs Australia – 11.30 pm
Boxing
Over 54Kg-57kg (Featherweight) round of 32: Hussam Uddin Mohammed – 5 pm
Over 66-Kg-70 Kg (Light Middleweight) round of 16: Lovlina Borgohain – 12 am
Over86kG-92 Kg (Heavyweight) Round of 16: Sanjeet 1 am
Squash
Men's singles round of 32: Ramit Tandon – 5 pm; Sourav Ghosal - 6.15 pm
Women's singles round of 32: Sunaya Sara Kuruvilla 5.45 pm;
Joshana Chinnapa 5.45 pm
Table Tennis:
Women's Group 2: India vs Guyana 2 pm
Men's Group 3: India vs Northern Ireland 4.30 pm.
