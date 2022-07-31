Birmingham, Jul 31 (PTI) India finished 10th in the triathlon mixed team relay final of the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

The Indian quartet of Adarsh Muralidharan Nair Sinimol, Pragnya Mohan, Vishwanath Yadav and Sanjana Sunil Joshi clocked a total time of 1:31:43 in the three event competition.

Also Read | Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 4 India CWG Schedule: Indian Athletes in Action on August 01 in Birmingham With Time in IST.

India were 15:03 behind gold winner England (1:16:40). Wales and Australia won silver and bronze respectively.

Each mixed team relay comprises two men and two women. Starting with a man, the team can alternate with each athlete completing a 300m swim, 5km cycle and 2km run before tagging their teammate in a relay format.

Also Read | Islamic Solidarity Games 2021 Schedule and Venue: Know History of ISG Ahead of 2022 Edition in Konya.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)