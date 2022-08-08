Birmingham, Aug 7 (PTI) Following is the medal tally on competition day 10 of the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.
With 55 medals -- 18 gold, 15 silver and 22 bronze -- India are currently at the fifth spot.
Country: Gold Silver Bronze Total
1. Australia
65
54
53
172
2. England 56
59
52
167
3. Canada
24
32
34 90
4. New Zealand 19
12
17
48
5. India
18
15
22
55
6. Scotland
12
11
25 48
7. Nigeria
12
9
14
35
8. Wales
8
6
13 27
9. South Africa
7
9
11
27
10. Northern Ireland
7
7
4
18
11. Malaysia
6
7
5
18
12. Kenya
6
5
10
21
13. Jamaica
6
4
4
14
14. Trinidad and Tobago 3
2
1
6
15. Uganda
3
0
2
5.
