Birmingham, Aug 7 (PTI) Following is the medal tally on competition day 10 of the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

With 55 medals -- 18 gold, 15 silver and 22 bronze -- India are currently at the fifth spot.

Country: Gold Silver Bronze Total

1. Australia

65

54

53

172

2. England 56

59

52

167

3. Canada

24

32

34 90

4. New Zealand 19

12

17

48

5. India

18

15

22

55

6. Scotland

12

11

25 48

7. Nigeria

12

9

14

35

8. Wales

8

6

13 27

9. South Africa

7

9

11

27

10. Northern Ireland

7

7

4

18

11. Malaysia

6

7

5

18

12. Kenya

6

5

10

21

13. Jamaica

6

4

4

14

14. Trinidad and Tobago 3

2

1

6

15. Uganda

3

0

2

5.

