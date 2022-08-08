Birmingham, Aug 8 (PTI) Following is the medal tally on the final day of competition at the Commonwealth Games here on Monday.
With 61 medals -- 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze -- India finished at the fourth spot.
Country: Gold Silver Bronze Total
1. Australia
67
57
54
178
2. England 57
66
53
176
3. Canada
26
32
34 92
4. India
22
16
23
61
5. New Zealand 20
12
17
49
6. Scotland
13
11
27 51
7. Nigeria
12
9
14
35
8. Wales
8
6
14 28
9. South Africa
7
9
11
27
10. Malaysia
7
8
8
23
11. Northern Ireland
7
7
4
18
12. Jamaica
6
6
3
15
13. Kenya
6
5
10
21
14. Singapore 4 4 4 12
15. Trinidad and Tobago 3
2
1
6
16. Uganda
3
0
2
5
17. Cyprus
2
3
6
11
18. Pakistan
2
3
3
8
19. Samoa
1
4
0
5
20. Barbados
1
1
1
3.
