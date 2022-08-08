Birmingham, Aug 8 (PTI) Following is the medal tally on the final day of competition at the Commonwealth Games here on Monday.

With 61 medals -- 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze -- India finished at the fourth spot.

Country: Gold Silver Bronze Total

1. Australia

67

57

54

178

2. England 57

66

53

176

3. Canada

26

32

34 92

4. India

22

16

23

61

5. New Zealand 20

12

17

49

6. Scotland

13

11

27 51

7. Nigeria

12

9

14

35

8. Wales

8

6

14 28

9. South Africa

7

9

11

27

10. Malaysia

7

8

8

23

11. Northern Ireland

7

7

4

18

12. Jamaica

6

6

3

15

13. Kenya

6

5

10

21

14. Singapore 4 4 4 12

15. Trinidad and Tobago 3

2

1

6

16. Uganda

3

0

2

5

17. Cyprus

2

3

6

11

18. Pakistan

2

3

3

8

19. Samoa

1

4

0

5

20. Barbados

1

1

1

3.

