New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated judoka L Shushila Devi on winning silver in the Commonwealth Games.

Shushila Devi signed off with a silver medal after losing the women's 48-kg final against South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi.

Also Read | Javelin Throw at Commonwealth Games 2022 Schedule: List of Indian Athletes Participating, India Fixtures and Date of Athletics Event in Birmingham CWG.

Modi tweeted, "Elated by the exceptional performance by Shushila Devi Likmabam. Congratulations to her on winning the Silver medal. She has demonstrated remarkable skill and resilience. Best wishes for her future endeavours."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)