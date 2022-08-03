Birmingham, Aug 3 (PTI) India's Sunayna Kuruvilla defeated Fung-A-Fat of Guyana in the women's squash single plate final at the Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday.

Sunayna downed her Guyanese opponent 11-7, 13-11, 11-2 in what turned out to be a comfortable victory for the 23-year-old squash player.

Also Read | BTS To Release FIFA World Cup 2022 Theme Song; From Release Date to Campaign Details; Here’s Everything You Need To Know!.

Saurav Ghosal, who went down in the semifinal yesterday, will take on home favourite James Willstrop of England in the bronze medal play-off.

The mixed doubles team will also be in action later in the day when Joshana Chinappa and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu face Sri Lanka's Yeheni Kuruppu and Ravindu Laksiri in their round of 32 match.

Also Read | India Women vs Barbados Women, Commonwealth Games 2022 Free Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND W vs BAR W CWG T20I Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)