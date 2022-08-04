Birmingham, Aug 3 (PTI) Indian swimmers Advait Page and Kushagra Rawat finished seventh and eight respectively in the men's 1500m freestyle event at the Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday.

Page had a timing of 15:32.36 while Rawat clocked 15:42.67 to finish last in the eight-swimmer field.

With this, India's swimming challenge at the Games ended.

