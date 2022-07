Birmingham, Jul 30 (PTI) Weightlifter Gururaja Poojary clinched a bronze medal in the men's 61kg category at the Commonwealth Games, adding to India's tally here on Saturday.

Gururaja, a sliver medallist at the 2018 CWG at Gold Coast, lifted a total of 269kg (118kg+151kg) to finish in the third place.

Also Read | Liverpool vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield 2022 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch LIV vs MCI Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Malaysia's Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamad grabbed the gold medal with a Games record lift of 285kg (127+158). Morea Baru of Papua New Guinea bagged the silver with a total lift of 273kg (121+152).

It was India's second medal at the ongoing edition of the Games after Sanket Sagar won a silver in the men's 55kg category.

Also Read | Did Hima Das Win Gold Medal at Commonwealth Games 2022? Here's the Fact Check About the Video Being Passed Off As Recent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)