Birmingham, Aug 3 (PTI) Indian weightlifter Purnima Pandey finished a disappointing sixth in the women's +87kg event at the Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday.

Pandey managed just two lifts, which is the bare minimum required to register a total, for an aggregate of 228kg (103kg+ 125kg) at the NEC here.

In her last two clean and jerk attempts of 133kg, the barbell slipped out of her hands before she could complete 'clean'.

Local favourite Emily Campbell smashed the Games record in snatch and total lift as she heaved 286kg (124kg+162kg) to take home the gold medal.

She also created a Commonwealth record in clean and jerk and total lift.

Samoa's Feagaiga Stowers 268kg (121kg+147kg) clinched the silver while Australian Charisma Amoe Tarrant walked away with a bronze after lifting 239kg (100kg+139kg).

Indian weightlifters have won nine medals in this edition, including three golds.

