Kolkata, Aug 12 (PTI) ISL wooden spooners East Bengal have signed five foreign recruits, including Charalambos Kyriakou, a 32-year-old defender who has played 11 games for the Cyprus national team.

Along with Charalambos, the red and gold brigade also signed 32-year-old Ivan Gonzalez, a Spanish central defender, who played 36 of FC Goa's 42 games in the last two ISL seasons.

The former Real Madrid youth player won the Durand Cup with Goa last year.

Veteran Jamshedpur FC midfielder Alex Lima and his 35-year-old Brazilian compatriot Cleiton Silva will also don the red and gold jersey. Silva has played for Bengaluru FC.

The fifth foreigner is Brazilian forward Eliandro, who has scored 23 goals in Thailand League in last two and half seasons.

