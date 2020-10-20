Prague, Oct 20 (AP) Czech Football Association deputy head Roman Berbr resigned from all of his posts after he was detained by police last week for suspected corruption in a match-fixing scandal.

Berbr's move was announced by association president Martin Malik after a meeting of the executive committee on Monday.

The executive also dismissed the entire committee of referees except for the member who represents the two top professional leagues.

Czech police raided the association headquarters on Friday as part of a corruption and match-fixing investigation targeting 20 people, including referees and other soccer officials, and detaining 19.

“It's an attack on the very essence of soccer,” Malik said at a news conference. He said he has informed UEFA about the case.

Four people including Berbr still remain in police custody.

The Lidove Noviny daily published details from the police investigation, describing how the group fixed at least nine games in the second and third-tier leagues in the last two years. (AP)

