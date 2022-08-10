Prague, Aug 10 (AP) Czech Republic midfielder Jakub Jankto moved to Sparta Prague on a one-year loan from Getafe, the Czech club said Wednesday.

Sparta has an option to sign the 26-year-old midfielder on a permanent contract.

Also Read | West Indies vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online on FanCode: Get Free Telecast Details of WI vs NZ With Match Timing in IST.

Jankto joined Getafe a year ago and made 14 appearances in Spain's top tier last season, struggling after a calf muscle injury in the fall. He previously played for Sampdoria and Udinese in Serie A.

Jankto has made 45 appearances for the Czech Republic. (AP)

Also Read | Canadian Open 2022: Injured Naomi Osaka Retires From Opening Match, Kaia Kanepi Advances to Second Round.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)