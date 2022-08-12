Galgorm (North Ireland), Aug 12 (PTI) Diksha Dagar shot even par 73 to be at T-48 after the opening round of the ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by Aviv Clinics here.

Dagar was the best Indian after the first day.

Also Read | India Forward Abhishek Concedes Hockey Team Has To 'Improve Upon in Training' Following CWG 2022 Thrashing.

Aditi Ashok shot 1-over 73 and was lying T-66 while Tvesa Malik's struggles continued with 4-over 77.

Dagar had three birdies and as many bogeys, while Aditi had three birdies against two bogeys and a double on the first. Tvesa had two bogeys and a double in her 4-over 77 and was T-104.

Also Read | T20 National Cricket Championship: Deaf Cricket Society Announces Delhi Squad for Sixth Edition of the Tournament.

For round two, players will tee it up on the opposite course with a cut being made to the top-60 and ties at the end of the second day.

American Amanda Doherty equalled her career-best round on the LPGA Tour of 67 (-6) to lead by one stroke at the end of the first day.

Four players sit in a tie for the second place with America's Lauren Coughlin and Denmark's Emily Kristine Pedersen firing rounds of 67 (-5).

In the men's competition, Scotland's Ewen Ferguson fired an excellent round of 61 (-9) to lead the tournament by four shots.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)