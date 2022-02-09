Texas [USA], February 9 (ANI): Wildcard Jack Sock earned his first tour-level win of the season on Tuesday at the Dallas Open, where he defeated German Oscar Otte 6-4, 6-4.

The 29-year-old American, who is currently No. 147 in the ATP Rankings, won 87 per cent of his first-serve points and saved the only break point he faced to advance after one hour and 22 minutes.

Jordan Thompson defeated Feliciano Lopez, 7-5, 6-3. Thompson saved all three of the break points he faced, and he's now beaten Lopez in each of their three meetings.

Austrian qualifier Jurij Rodionov beat No. 6 seed Maxime Cressy, 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-1 in a match that lasted two hours and 13 minutes. Rodionov won a back-and-forth battle with an impressive third set. Cressy had 20 aces in the match, snapping his eight-match winning streak in ATP round one matches.

In the final match of the evening, Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka defeated USA's Mitchell Krueger in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4. Nishoka will play the winner of Wednesday's noon match between Adrian Mannarino and Steve Johnson. (ANI)

