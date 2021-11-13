Barcelona [Spain], November 13 (ANI): FC Barcelona and Dani Alves on Friday reached an agreement in principle for the player to join the football first team for the remainder of the current season.

The Brazilian will be joining training from next week but will not be able to play until January. The club will announce the full details at his official presentation as a new FC Barcelona player. Alves is also the first signing under new coach Xavi Hernandez.

Also Read | ISL 2021-22: List Of Indian Super League Winners Ahead Of Eighth Edition.

Dani Alves came to Barca in the summer of 2008 after five brilliant seasons in Sevilla. In the Catalan capital, he made the right-back slot his own across eight seasons, making 391 official appearances and scoring 23 goals.

Although his main role has always been in defence, in the true Brazilian wing-back tradition, Alves also likes to join the attack, where he has a fine shot from outside the area, earning him the reputation as one of the finest players of all time in his position.

Also Read | James Neesham and New Zealand Focused on Winning T20 World Cup 2021, Says 'You Don't Come Halfway Around the World Just To Win a Semifinal'.

He was an automatic choice under all of Pep Guardiola, Tito Vilanova, Tata Martino and Luis Enrique, and the fans loved his dedication and extroverted character. In the summer of 2016, he left for Juventus, and since then has been at Paris Saint-Germain and lastly, at Sao Paulo back in his home country.

Alves has also played for Brazil, winning six major titles, most recently the Tokyo Olympic Games. The Brazilian won 23 titles at FC Barcelona: 6 Ligas, 4 Copas del Rey, 3 Champions League, 3 Club World Cups, 3 Spanish Super Cups and 4 European Super Cups.

He also won titles at Juventus (2), Paris Saint-Germain (6) and Sao Paulo (1) before returning to Catalonia. Adding the various honours he won with EC Bahia (3), Sevilla (5) and Brazil (6), his total haul of 46 titles is regarded as the most ever won by a senior footballer. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)