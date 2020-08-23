London [UK], Aug 23 (ANI): Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho believes the club chairman Daniel Levy did amazing work in signing midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and goalkeeper Joe Hart.

The duo made their Spurs debuts on Saturday in a 3-0 friendly win over Ipswich Town with Hojbjerg playing 63 minutes and Hart playing the entire second half.

Hojbjerg signed a contract with the club until 2025. He made a total of 128 appearances and scored five goals during his four-year spell at Southampton having joined them from Bayern Munich in 2016.

"The club found very intelligently the moment to do it. It was the last year of the contract for Pierre, his club was in a difficult situation in terms of negotiation so I think Levy did amazing for us getting such a good player for us," Mourinho told Tottenham TV.

"I think the club did amazing in both because they are going to make our squad stronger. To bring Joe, 75 caps for England and lots of experience, he is great protection for us to have three goalkeepers," he added.

Hart signed a contract with the club that runs until 2022. The 33-year-old goalkeeper, who left Burnley at the end of the 2019/20 season, won two Premier League titles, two League Cups and an FA Cup with Manchester City, having joined the Premier League side from Shrewsbury Town in 2006.

"All internationals for their country, all good goalkeepers, you can sleep well because any injuries or problems that we have, we have three good goalkeepers," Spurs head coach said.

"With some of the crazy fixtures we are going to have, playing all the competitions, the Carabao Cup at the same time as Europa League and Premier League, even goalkeepers cannot play every match so it is very, very good business for us," he added.

Spurs finished sixth in the Premier League last season and Mourinho was quick to put their pre-season win in perspective.

"It was good, positive, and really some very good things that I don't want to go into in detail, but we put into practice some of the things we worked on during the week," he said.

"We managed to save the majority of the players from playing 90 minutes, which is too premature in this first week of pre-season. Ipswich play in League One, but they have trained for a few weeks, they played two teams, so they kept lots of intensity in the game. So, I think it was good," Mourinho added. (ANI)

