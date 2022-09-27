Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 (ANI): Legendary Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia said that 'Dare to Dream' programme aims to ensure that promising young football talent in India is provided with high-quality training and adequate infrastructure to aid their journey in the sport and realise their true potential.

'Dare to Dream' programme launched in association with the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools Residential Academy in Meghalaya, DSF is conducting trials along with the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and Indian Football Foundation where close to 650 athletes across the North-East are expected to participate. The trials will continue across Siliguri, Shillong, Imphal, Bishnupur and Guwahati till September 30. The final cohort of footballers will be announced on October 1.

The three-year programme will identify, train and provide end-to-end support to 35 young talented football players from underprivileged backgrounds, to prepare them for national and international tournaments.

Speaking about 'Dare to Dream', Bhutia, a former India football captain, said, "Dream Sports Foundation continues to be an integral partner in our mission to provide equal opportunity to leverage the potential of our budding footballers. The expansion of the 'Dare to Dream' program and the increase in the number of participants is a testament to the country's growing intrigue and potential in becoming a football nation."

Talking about the extended partnership, Bhavit Sheth, Chief Operating Officer & Co-Founder, Dream Sports, said, "We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools, who share our vision to Make Sports Better. The programme supports budding athletes to date and we look forward to helping many more achieve their dream of representing India in International football." (ANI)

