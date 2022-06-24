Leeds [England], June 24 (ANI): Top knocks by Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell guided New Zealand to a respectable position on Day 1 of the ongoing third Test against England, after initial setbacks, here at Headingley on Thursday.

At Stumps on Day 1, New Zealand's score read at 225/5 with Daryl (78) and Blundell (45) currently standing unbeaten at the crease. For England, Stuart Broad and Jack Leach scalped two wickets each while Jamie Overton took one.

Opting to bat, New Zealand made a pathetic start to their innings with their opening batter Tom Latham departing without registering any run on the board. He was caught by Joe Root on Broad's delivery in the very first over.

Skipper Kane Williamson joined hands with opener Will Young on the crease and the duo tried to anchor the innings for some time. Their happiness was short-lived as Young was LBW by Jack Leach and went back to the dugout after scoring 20 runs.

Devon Conway and Williamson stitched a brief partnership before the skipper fell to Broad's spell and was caught by Ben Foakes, leaving New Zealand's score at 62/3. Conway continued to look for a partnership with Henry Nicholls, but could not find success as he also departed after scoring 26 runs.

Nicholls on the other hand tried to gather some runs for the Blackcaps before getting caught by Alex Lees, with the team's score at 123/5. It was then, that Daryl and Blundell came to the crease and brought some momentum to the game.

The duo then ensured that there is no further damage to New Zealand's batting line-up. Daryl smashed 78* while Blundell scored 45*, and ended Day 1 at 225/5.

Brief scores: New Zealand 225/5 (Daryl Mitchell 78*, Tom Blundell 46*; 2/45) vs England. (ANI)

