Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI): Day 4 of the 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League Finals witnessed the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Shakti Team, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy and SAI Bal Team win their respective matches at the Padma Shri Mohammad Shahid Synthetic Hockey Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

SAI Shakti Team overcomes HAR Hockey Academy: In the first match of the day, the SAI Shakti Team defeated HAR Hockey Academy 3-1. Purnima Yadav (28', 58') scored a brace and Binati Minz (59') contributed one goal for SAI Shakti team. The lone goal for HAR Hockey Academy came from Seema (54').

Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre has it easy: In the second match of the day, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre defeated Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, Bhagta 14-0. Sweety Kujur (14', 16', 17', 30', 52') scored five goals, Payal Sonkar (44', 45', 45', 60') scored four goals, Anushka Bhawre (6', 15') scored a brace, while Doli Bhoi (13'), Neharika Toppo (48') and Janhabi Bada (59') scored a goal each for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre.

Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy sails past Jai Bharat Hockey Academy: In the third match of the day, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy defeated Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 7-2. Sukhpreet (36', 41', 57') scored a hat-trick, Diya (21', 28') scored a brace while Ritika (6') and Nancy Saroha (37') scored a goal each for Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy. Sushma (8') and Nisha Saini (39') scored a field goal each for Jai Bharat Hockey Academy.

SAI Bal Team overpowers Raja Karan Hockey Academy: In the fourth match of the day, the SAI Bal Team defeated Raja Karan Hockey Academy 10-0. Sisliya Sandi Purty (5', 25', 41') and Tanishka Ekka (19', 22', 32') scored hat-tricks, while Guljan Kumari (2'), Shanti Horo (12'), Sukarmani Mundu (47') and Lalpeksangi (56') scored a goal each for SAI Bal Team. (ANI)

