Cape Town [South Africa], July 14 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming 3TC match also known as the Solidarity Cup, Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday confirmed six positive coronavirus results.

However, the board has clarified that one of the participating players have tested positive for the virus.

The 3TC match is slated to be played on July 18 at the Supersport Park in Centurion.

"Cricket South Africa (CSA) can confirm that approximately 50 COVID-19 PCR tests were performed on players, coaches, support and venue staff during the period of 10 to 13 July at various venues across the country, in preparation for the 3TeamCricket match that will be taking place on Saturday, 18 July 2020," CSA said in its official statement. "Six positive results were returned but none among any of the participating players. They have been managed by the CSA Medical team according to the current Department of Health and National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) guidelines," it added.

The Solidarity Cup will be the showcase event for the brand-new cricket format which sees 24 of South Africa's top cricketers in three teams, playing two halves in one match.

The three teams competing in the Solidarity Cup are the Eagles captained by AB de Villiers, Kingfishers captained by Kagiso Rabada, and the Kites captained by Quinton de Kock.

This match was to be the first live sport in South Africa since the lockdown was announced in March 2020. A game of 3TCricket will consist of 36 overs divided into two halves of 18 overs each.

In the first half, each team will face 6 overs from one of their opponents. In the second half of the game, each team resumes batting, facing another 6 overs, but this time from their other opponents.

The result is an unrelenting and ever-changing contest that keeps captains and fans on a knife-edge as they strategise against two opponents at the same time.

With fewer players in each team and thus fewer fielders, every player is actively involved in the game from the first ball to the last.

Then there's the last man standing rule whereby the last remaining batter continues batting without a batting partner. But he can only trade in boundaries and twos since retaining the strike is non-negotiable.

The team with the most runs will win gold, the second team will win silver and the third will go home with bronze. (ANI)

