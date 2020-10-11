Abu Dhabi, Oct 11 (PTI) Delhi Capitals scored 162 for four against defending champions Mumbai Indians after opting to bat first in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan scored unbeaten 69, while skipper Shreyas Iyer made 42.

Also Read | Rahul Tewatia Hits Rashid Khan for Three Consecutive Fours, SRH Spinner Trolled With Funny Memes and GIF.

For MI, Krunal Pandya picked up two wickets giving away 26 runs.

Brief Scores:

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Get Special Jersey as He Completes 150 Matches for Mumbai Indians in IPL.

Delhi Capitals: 162 for 4 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 69 not out, Shreyas Iyer 42; Krunal Pandya 2/26).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)