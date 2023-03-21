Mumbai, Mar 21 (PTI) Delhi Capitals produced a disciplined bowling effort to restrict UP Warriorz to 138 for six in a crucial Women's Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Off-spinner Alice Capsey (3/26) and left-arm spinner Radha Yadav (2/28) shone bright with the ball for Delhi Capitals after opting to field.

Tahila McGrath (58 not out off 32) top-scored for UP Warriorz, while skipper Alyssa Healy made 36.

Brief Scores:

UP Warriorz: 138 for 6 in 20 overs (Tahila McGrath 58 not out, Alyssa Healy 36; Alice Capsey 3/26). PTI SSC

