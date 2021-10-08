Dubai, Oct 8 (PTI) Delhi Capitals scored 164 for five against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Sent into bat, DC were off to a flying start with openers Shikar Dhawan (43) and Prithvi Shaw (48) putting on 88 runs in just 10.1 overs.

Shimron Hetmyer got out off the last ball of the innings after scoring 29 off 22 balls.

Brief scores:

Delhi Capitals: 164/5 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 48, Shikhar Dhawan 43).

