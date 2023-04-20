New Delhi, Apr 20: Delhi Capitals captain David Warner won the toss and opted to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League match, which was delayed by an hour due to rain, here on Thursday.

Despite the rain-forced delay, the number of overs were not reduced. Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell Play 'Rock, Paper, Scissor' Amidst DRS Break During PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Litton Das (w), Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Mandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya.

