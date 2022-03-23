Auckland [New Zealand], March 23 (ANI): Former New Zealand batter Dean Brownlie has been added to Gary Stead's coaching staff for the upcoming Netherlands Tour.

Brownlie, who played 35 Internationals including 14 Tests, will step into the role of batting coach in place of Luke Ronchi, who is currently on secondment to the Auckland Aces for the remainder of the Plunket Shield.

Head coach Gary Stead said he was looking forward to welcoming Brownlie back into the Blackcaps.

"Dean was a fine player in his own right and it's great to now see him progressing as a coach," Stead said.

"I know he's been working really hard in the ND coaching system and gaining a wide range of experiences which are essential to development. His skills and knowledge of the game will certainly add to our group and I'm sure he'll also get plenty out of his time with us."

"This is a good opportunity to grow our coaching depth in New Zealand, while also being mindful of the Major Associations who are at the business end of the Plunket Shield season," he added.

The Blackcaps open the Netherland's Tour with a one-off T20I on Friday night at McLean Park in Napier.

The three-game ODI series gets underway at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on March 29, with games two and three both at Seddon Park in Hamilton on April 2 and April 4. (ANI)

