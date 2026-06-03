Sports News | Dean Hails Capsey-Knight's 137-run Stand as England Women Clinch T20I Series Against India

Taunton [UK], June 3 (ANI): England Women's stand-in captain Charlotte Dean praised Alice Capsey and Heather Knight's match-winning 137-run partnership against India in the series-decider on Tuesday.

India and England entered the third and final T20I with the series poised evenly at 1-1. After conceding 180, England chased the big total down in just 18.3 overs with the help of a massive 137-run partnership off 76 balls between Capsey and Knight. While Capsey scored 82 off 43 balls, hitting nine fours and a six, Knight remained unbeaten on 70 off 42, hitting 10 boundaries.

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The Capsey-Knight partnership took England from 38/3 to 184/4 in 18.3 overs.

Speaking on both batters' match-winning stand, Dean, who is standing in for designated captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, who is recovering from a calf injury, highlighted their calm approach and smart shot selection under pressure. She said the duo controlled the chase brilliantly, with the team never doubting their ability to finish the game after the innings were set up perfectly.

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"Brilliant, the way they picked moments, bowlers. So much calmness, we never had doubt in the dugout. It was set up perfectly," Dean said after the match.

Dean reflected on her experience as stand-in captain, saying she learned a lot about herself while enjoying the responsibility with strong support from the team. She added that although the role was initially daunting, it has boosted her confidence, and she now feels prepared to step in if needed.

"Learnt a huge amount about myself, a daunting challenge but I've enjoyed it and the girls have supported me. Previous to this I would have been nervous, but should the worst happen [I'd be ready to captain]. Hopefully Nat's ready and back with us soon," she said.

Alice Capsey, who won the Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards, both for her 116 runs across the series, said she was pleased to help England complete the chase and highlighted the team's focus on successfully pursuing bigger targets. She credited her partnership with Heather Knight for keeping the innings calm and controlled, adding that the pair looked to maintain the required rate while ensuring they did not leave too much to do in the latter stages of the chase.

"Pleasing to get over the line. We've spoken a lot as a batting unit about chasing bigger totals. Was pretty calm with Heather, always nice batting with her. [Approach] Hitting through the line, was a lovely pitch. Trying to stay with the rate and then not leave it too late in the second half," she said.

Coming to the match, England defeated India Women by six wickets in the series decider at Taunton, chasing down 181 to win the three-match series 2-1.

India posted 180/5 after being put in to bat, led by Harmanpreet's unbeaten 56, with support from Deepti Sharma (32) and Jemimah Rodrigues (29). England's bowlers, including Lauren Bell (2/36 in 4 overs), applied pressure at the death to restrict India from accelerating further.

In reply, England recovered from 38/3 through a match-winning 137-run partnership between Alice Capsey (82) and Heather Knight (70*), which took the game away from India. England completed the chase in 18.3 overs, sealing both the match and the series. (ANI)

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