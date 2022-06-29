Dublin [Ireland], June 29 (ANI): Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda on Tuesday registered the highest T20I partnership for India with 176 runs off 85 deliveries here at The Village in Dublin.

With this milestone, the duo broke the record of the 165-run stand of India skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan (1st wicket) are in the third spot with 160 run partnership stand against Ireland in Dublin, 2018.

Hooda and Samson achieved this feat during the match against Ireland, smashing 104 and 77 respectively to guide their team's total to 225/7 in the second match of the two-match T20I series.

The duo was the top scorers for the visitors. For Ireland, Mark Adair bagged three wickets while Craig Young and Josh Little settled two wickets respectively.

They smashed the Irish bowlers all around the ground as they register a partnership of 176 runs off 85 deliveries.

Hooda and Samson also achieved another landmark as they topped Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan's 167-run stand against South Africa at Cape Town in 2020 to register the highest-ever partnership by any pair for the second wicket in T20Is.

On their way to this unique record, Hooda and Samson's stunning partnership became the ninth highest in all men's T20Is.

Talking about the match, Top knocks from captain Andrew Balbirnie (60), Paul Stirling (40) and Harry Tector (39) went in vain as India snatched the match from Ireland in the last over, winning the last-ball thriller by four runs.

With this, India have won the series 2-0. Ireland though will walk away with a lot of positives as they were in the match till the very last ball and gave India a scare of the lifetime with their batting. (ANI)

