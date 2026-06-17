Sports News | Deepti Sharma Levels with Jhulan Goswami for Most Women's International Wickets

Leeds [UK], June 17 (ANI): Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma tied with compatriot and former pacer Jhulan Goswami for most wickets in women's international cricket.

Deepti achieved this feat during India's second Group A Women's T20 WC match against Netherlands at Leeds, where she took 1/26 in three overs.

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Now, both Jhulan and Deepti are tied with 355 wickets at international level each, followed by England's Katherine Sciver-Brunt (335), Australia legend Ellyse Perry (332), England spinner Sophie Ecclestone (327) and South Africa pacer Shabnim Ismail (318).

With 166 wickets in 124 matches, Deepti is India's second-highest ODI wicket-taker next to Jhulan (255). In T20Is, Deepti wears the crown as leading wicket-taker with 167 wickets in 146 matches globally. She also has 22 wickets in six Tests for India.

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Coming to the match, Netherlands opted to bat first. Smriti (74 in 47 balls, with 11 fours and a six) and Shafali (55 in 38 balls with 10 fours) were pivotal in taking India to 209/5, their highest T20 WC score before Shree Charani (4/19), Shafali (3/20) and Nandni (2/22) wreaked havoc on the Dutch, collapsing them from 96/4 to 114 all out. India tops the Group A with four points. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)