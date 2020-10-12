New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Indian men's hockey team defender Surender Kumar has said that he is focused on returning to his top fitness level.

In early August, Surender Kumar was among the six players who had tested positive for COVID-19. "I would often tell myself that so many people around the globe have battled this virus including top sportspeople and have come out of it. It was a difficult phase but I am really grateful for the kind of support system we had from Hockey India and SAI who made every effort to get us the best treatment," said Surender in an official Hockey India release.

Also Read | LA Lakers Crush Miami Heat to Win Record-Tying 17th NBA Championship, LeBron James Named Finals MVP.

"The coaching staff ensured we were in a good space mentally for that entire period of 2-3 weeks where we were in the hospital followed by mandatory isolation," stated the defender from Karnal Haryana who was part of the Indian Team for Rio Olympics in 2016.

Having returned to the pitch in mid-September and join the rest of the team, Surender's main aim is to gain full fitness. "I am happy to be back to the regular schedule with the rest of the Core Group. Initially, Chief Coach would emphasis on taking it slow and not exerting too much even though we would feel no discomfort in pushing ourselves. It's now been over 3 weeks since I have returned to training. I am feeling good and aiming to hit top fitness levels," said Surender.

Also Read | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for SRH vs CSK IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Unlike his other compatriots who had tested positive and recovered, Surender had developed venous thrombosis, a condition in which there are blood clots. It is one of the many complications related to the COVID-19 recovery phase.

"Again, I am grateful to Hockey India and SAI for ensuring my recovery is closely monitored. I get my routine check-ups done regularly. We also have a doctor on campus who I can consult in case of any discomfort. I feel we are just fortunate to have this kind of support. My focus now is on hockey," Surender said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)