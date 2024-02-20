Rio de Janeiro, Feb 20 (AP) Cameron Norrie started his defense of the Rio Open title by beating Bolivia's Hugo Dellien 6-3, 6-2 on Monday.

“This is a special place for me, I won my biggest title last year here,” Norrie said. “I have another chance to work on my game and maybe enjoy the beach a little.”

Also Read | India's Gulveer Singh Wins 3000m Gold Medal in Asian Indoor Athletics Championship 2024.

Norrie upset Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 final and both are seeded to make the final again.

The second-seeded Norrie will face Chile's Tomás Barrios Vera next.

Also Read | PKL 2023-24: Mohit Goyat Leads the Charge for Puneri Paltan's Win Against Haryana Steelers.

Also, fourth-seeded player Francisco Cerúndolo of Argentina won.

Alcaraz will play his opener on Tuesday against home crowd hope Thiago Monteiro, and three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka will take on Argentina's Facundo Díaz Acosta, fresh from winning the Argentina Open on Sunday as a wild card. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)