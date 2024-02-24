Yupia (Arunachal Pradesh), Feb 24 (PTI) Defending champions Karnataka came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Mizoram in a Group B match of the Santosh Trophy final round here on Saturday.

Mizoram were seemingly running away with three points after goals from MS Dawngliana (13th minute) and MC Malsawmzuala (47th) had put them in a commanding position.

But Karnataka showed the champion spirit to score twice in quick succession in the second half through Prabin Tigga (67th) and Vishal R (69th) to rescue a point.

This was Karnataka's second consecutive draw after a 1-1 result against Delhi on Thursday.

Mizoram were beaten 1-3 by Maharashtra in the opener and have now opened their tally.

Karnataka had won the title in the last edition after beating Meghalaya in the final held in Saudi Arabia.

