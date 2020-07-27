Liverpool [UK], July 27 (ANI): Liverpool on Monday confirmed that defender Dejan Lovren has joined Zenit Saint Petersburg in a permanent transfer.

"The centre-back's six-year spell with the Reds has come to a close after he signed a deal with the Russian Premier League side," the club said.

Lovren made 185 appearances for the club following a transfer from Southampton in July 2014, scoring eight goals.

The most famous of those was arguably the historic stoppage-time header against Borussia Dortmund in April 2016, which sent Liverpool into the Europa League semi-finals at the expense of Jurgen Klopp's former team.

Lovren departs Anfield having played an important role in last season's Champions League triumph and as part of the squad that has collected UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and Premier League honours during 2019-20.

Liverpool, who have 99 points, lifted the Premier League trophy on July 23 after they played their final home match of the recently concluded season. (ANI)

