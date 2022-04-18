Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has tested positive for COVID-19, following which he has been admitted to a hospital. The Delhi Capitals medical team is closely monitoring Marsh's condition.

A few more members from the Delhi Capitals bio-bubble, including support staff members, have returned positive tests as well. Though they are all asymptomatic, their condition is being monitored closely by the franchise.

All remaining members of the bubble are currently in isolation in their respective rooms and will be tested regularly.

Earlier, team physio Patrick Farhart had tested positive last week and was sent to isolation. It was the first COVID case in any of the team bubbles to be reported since the start of IPL 2022, on March 26. Last year, the IPL had to be postponed due to the havoc of COVID-19 and the second leg was played in the UAE. (ANI)

