Dubai, Sep 25 (PTI) Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs to register their second consecutive win in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.

Sent into bat, DC made 175 for three and then restricted CSK to 131 for seven to keep their winning run intact.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 175/3 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 64 off 43 balls, Shikhar Dhawan 35 off 27 balls, Rishabh Pant 37 off 25 balls, Piyush Chawla 2/33).

Chennai Super Kings: 131 for seven in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 43 off 35, Kedar Jadhav 26 off 21; Kagiso Rabada 3/26, Anrich Nortje 2/21).

