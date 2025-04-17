New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) bowling coach Munaf Patel has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and has also accumulated one Demerit Point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's match against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, according to the IPL Media Advisory.

Munaf Patel admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.20, which pertains to the conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game, and accepted the Match Referee's sanction.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.

Mitchell Starc's brilliance in the final over of the second innings took the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match to the first super over in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here.

RR required nine runs from the last over. Starc bowled a brilliant over, giving only eight runs, hence the match went to a super over. In the Super over, RR finished with 11 runs, setting a target of 12 runs for DC.

KL Rahul and Trishan Stubbs came to bat for DC, and Sandeep Sharma was bowling the super over for RR. Rahul and Stubbs finished the match in 4 balls.

With this terrific victory, the Axar Patel-led side has moved to the top spot of the points table with five wins and 10 points in six matches. They will now take on the Gujarat Titans. The match will be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 19. (ANI)

