Dubai, Oct 5 (PTI) Delhi Capitals' senior leg-spinner Amit Mishra's IPL stint this season has come to an abrupt end after he fractured his ring finger during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah.

The 37-year-old sustained the injury while going for a low return catch offered by KKR batsman Nitish Rana in the October 3 game. He was in pain but did well to bowl two overs during which he dismissed the dangerous Shubman Gill.

"Amit has fractured his ring finger and is out of IPL tournament. Obviously, it is a very disappointing news considering he was integral to DC's plans," a source from Mishra's management team confirmed the development to PTI.

Mishra played three games this season and took 2 for 25 against SRH apart from his 1/14 against KKR. He was brilliant against CSK despite going wicket-less for 23 runs in 4 overs.

He is set to travel back to India for recovery and rehabilitation.

He is the second highest wicket-taker in the history of IPL with 160 scalps, 10 less than Lasith Malinga (170), who has opted out due to personal reasons this year.

