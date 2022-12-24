Kochi(Kerala)[India] December 24(ANI): The Delhi Capitals bolstered their squad with immensely talented players at the IPL Auction 2023 in Kochi on Friday. The Delhi franchise bagged England's Phil Salt (INR 2 crore) and South Africa's Rilee Rossouw (INR 4.6 crore) along with Indian players Ishant Sharma (INR 50 Lakh), Mukesh Kumar (INR 5.5 crore) and Manish Pandey (INR 2.4 crore).

Speaking about the exciting additions to the squad, Delhi Capitals Chairman & Co-Owner Parth Jindal said, "We've been able to improve our squad from last season by adding experienced players such as Ishant Sharma and Manish Pandey. And with the exciting additions of Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt, and Mukesh Kumar, we have a very well-balanced squad. I think we have the team to go a couple of steps further than where we finished last season."

Also Read | United Cup 2022-23: There is No Greater honour Than to Represent Your Country, Says Australia's Alex de Minaur.

Jindal added that he was particularly thrilled for Mukesh Kumar, "From being a net bowler for us to getting an India A call-up, Mukesh has come a long way. Our coaching staff had told me that he was consistently troubling all our top-order batters in the nets last season. He will provide unbelievable support to Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya and Kamlesh Nagarkoti."

Meanwhile, DC Chairman & Co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi expressed, "We were looking for back-ups for the players we already had in our squad going into the Mini-Auction. I am quite happy with how the evening went for us and I think we have a good side. Hopefully, we can perform much better than last season."

Also Read | Anil Kumble Feels Happy That Mayank Agarwal Went to a Team Like Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2023.

Grandhi added that the players were picked according to the IPL moving back to the original home and away format in the 2023 season, "A lot of planning goes into where the IPL is organized. We'll go back to the original format of home and away in the next season so we picked players according to where we will be playing."(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)