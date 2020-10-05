Dubai, Oct 5 (PTI) Delhi Capitals scored 196 for four against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

Sent into bat, Marcus Stoinis top-scored for DC with 53 off 26 balls.

Also Read | RCB Captain Virat Kohli Inadvertently Applies Saliva on Ball During IPL Match Against DC, Immediately Realises Slip-up.

Brief scores:

Delhi capitals: 196/4 in 20 overs (Marcus Stoinis 53 not out, Prithvi Shaw 42, Rishabh Pant 37, Shikhar Dhawan 32).

Also Read | MI vs RR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Rohit Sharma, Rahul Tewatia and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)